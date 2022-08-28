Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOA. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,956,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 103,512 shares in the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000.

AOA traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $73.77.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

