Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,719,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,751,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 83,236 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $8.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.78. The stock had a trading volume of 396,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,411. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

