Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Down 57.5% in August

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CLVLY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. 4,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,038. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.