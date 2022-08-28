Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Down 57.5% in August

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of CLVLY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. 4,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,038. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65.
