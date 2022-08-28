Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$251.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.91 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,081. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.76.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 66.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

