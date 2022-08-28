Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$251.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.91 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,081. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.76.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 66.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

