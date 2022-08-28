Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Up 126.5% in August

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, an increase of 126.5% from the July 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Clough Global Equity Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,263. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1162 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $130,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

