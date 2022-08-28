Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Up 126.5% in August

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, an increase of 126.5% from the July 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 1.8 %
Clough Global Equity Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,263. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $15.88.
Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1162 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.
About Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
