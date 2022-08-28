Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Down 65.9% in August

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cochlear Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cochlear stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.08. 5,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,289. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.64. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $63.18 and a 52-week high of $89.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Cochlear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

