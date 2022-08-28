Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,852 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $50,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,368 shares of company stock worth $10,172,933 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $79.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

