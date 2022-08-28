Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 40.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $162.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.