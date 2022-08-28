Comparing Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) and RPC (NYSE:RES)

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) and RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and RPC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A RPC 6.90% 12.08% 8.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aris Water Solutions and RPC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90 RPC 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $20.14, indicating a potential upside of 16.97%. RPC has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.72%. Given RPC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RPC is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and RPC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 4.28 -$9.22 million N/A N/A RPC $864.93 million 2.09 $7.22 million $0.37 22.57

RPC has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of RPC shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.9% of RPC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Aris Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. RPC pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. RPC pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

RPC beats Aris Water Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About RPC

RPC, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services, as well as well control training and consulting services. The company operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

