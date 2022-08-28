Comparing DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) & Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of DermTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DermTech and Viridian Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $11.84 million 14.77 -$78.33 million ($3.56) -1.63 Viridian Therapeutics $2.96 million 231.37 -$79.41 million ($4.61) -5.22

Volatility & Risk

DermTech has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DermTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DermTech has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -748.29% -49.02% -43.48% Viridian Therapeutics -10,981.32% -206.72% -50.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DermTech and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 1 3 0 2.75 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

DermTech currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 232.19%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $40.20, suggesting a potential upside of 67.08%. Given DermTech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than Viridian Therapeutics.

Summary

DermTech beats Viridian Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. The company also provides adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. In addition, it is developing UV damage DNA risk assessment products, as well as non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma rule out test products, as well as offering health-related and information services through electronic information and telecommunication technologies. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED. The company was formerly known as Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2021. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

