Comparing Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 0 8 0 3.00

Profitability

Mountain Province Diamonds currently has a consensus target price of $0.15, suggesting a potential downside of 66.45%. MP Materials has a consensus target price of $50.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.51%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds 81.28% 23.67% 8.68% MP Materials 49.26% 25.19% 13.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and MP Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $246.31 million 0.38 $220.35 million $1.11 0.40 MP Materials $331.95 million 19.40 $135.04 million $1.32 27.49

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MP Materials. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MP Materials beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

