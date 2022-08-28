Compound (COMP) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Compound has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $332.05 million and $93.37 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $45.99 or 0.00230603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,219,632 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

