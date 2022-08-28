Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.83 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

CTG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 12,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,553. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.