Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Down 10.9 %

OTCMKTS:CLEV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. 215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Concrete Leveling Systems has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

