Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Down 10.9 %
OTCMKTS:CLEV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. 215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Concrete Leveling Systems has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.13.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
