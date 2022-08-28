Connectome 24-Hour Volume Reaches $405,313.00 (CNTM)

Connectome (CNTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000897 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Connectome has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Connectome has a total market cap of $218,456.80 and approximately $405,313.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to.

Buying and Selling Connectome

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

