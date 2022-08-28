Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 98,284 Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98,284 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,989,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Coupa Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,400,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupa Software Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.94.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $270.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.