Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.68 Million Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,337,154 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,089 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 154.0% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $99,214,000 after buying an additional 13,161,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,694,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 2,743,398 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $159,446,000 after buying an additional 2,413,968 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,258,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 1,651,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 1,225.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,811 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 612,807 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Price Performance

Transocean stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.80. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIG. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

