Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $15.62 Million Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Shares of RBA opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

