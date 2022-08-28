Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $18.15 Million Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430,277 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $18,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth $132,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $10.71 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.