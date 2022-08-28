Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 8,081 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.11. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JinkoSolar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

