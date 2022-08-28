Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 155.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

Baidu Stock Performance

About Baidu

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $147.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.99.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

