Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 668,447 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 668,447 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Gildan Activewear worth $14,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

