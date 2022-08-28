ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Skba Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 103,500 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 4.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $22,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $13,853,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 87,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,566 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,947,000 after acquiring an additional 254,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.12. 6,508,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,272,542. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.