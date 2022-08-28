Contrasting Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) & Its Competitors

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Miromatrix Medical to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Miromatrix Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miromatrix Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Miromatrix Medical Competitors 653 3535 10265 150 2.68

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 85.77%. Given Miromatrix Medical’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Miromatrix Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

20.4% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miromatrix Medical -89,379.31% -51.62% -45.72% Miromatrix Medical Competitors -4,257.09% -197.87% -33.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Miromatrix Medical $30,000.00 -$14.67 million -2.28 Miromatrix Medical Competitors $754.43 million $143.37 million 3.65

Miromatrix Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Miromatrix Medical. Miromatrix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Miromatrix Medical has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miromatrix Medical’s competitors have a beta of 0.71, indicating that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Miromatrix Medical competitors beat Miromatrix Medical on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Miromatrix Medical Inc., a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells. The company has collaborations with The Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and The Texas Heart Institute. The company was formerly known as TayTech, Inc. Miromatrix Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

