Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.20 billion-$17.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.94 billion.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Corteva by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Corteva by 26.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

