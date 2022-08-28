Covesting (COV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,665.00

Covesting (COV) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular exchanges. Covesting has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $4,665.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00129666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00083822 BTC.

Covesting Coin Profile

Covesting (COV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,866,825 coins and its circulating supply is 16,886,825 coins. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

