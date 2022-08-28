Cqs Us LLC Acquires Shares of 90,394 iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Cqs Us LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000. Cqs Us LLC owned 0.06% of iHeartMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 54,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $503,782.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Trading Down 4.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IHRT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

