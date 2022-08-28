Cqs Us LLC Buys Shares of 139,138 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Cqs Us LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,266,000. Cqs Us LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Globus Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $21,817,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after acquiring an additional 275,596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 283.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 192,550 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,260,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Globus Medical by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 162,812 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMED shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

