Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $149.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

