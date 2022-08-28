Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CERT. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.57.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Certara has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Mclean purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen M. Mclean purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,706,893 shares of company stock valued at $136,396,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Certara by 99.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Certara by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Certara by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 79,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 657.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 80,225 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.