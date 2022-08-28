Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.00.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $280.33 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $203.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.