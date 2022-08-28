Credit Suisse Group Cuts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group to C$17.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TA. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.56.

TransAlta Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TA opened at C$12.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$458.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.07%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Articles

