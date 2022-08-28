Credit Suisse Group Lowers GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Price Target to 265.00

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from 295.00 to 265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $284.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $85.61 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.71.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.