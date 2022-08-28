Credits Trading Down 27.3% This Week (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Credits has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $1.16 million and $35,778.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.