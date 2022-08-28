Critical Analysis: Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) versus biote (NASDAQ:BTMD)

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

biote currently has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 168.40%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote N/A -52.44% 8.28% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A Bon Natural Life $25.50 million 0.65 $4.59 million N/A N/A

biote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bon Natural Life.

Volatility & Risk

biote has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bon Natural Life has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

biote beats Bon Natural Life on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

