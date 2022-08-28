CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 1.4% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of CrowdStrike worth $271,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,187,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,700,000 after acquiring an additional 56,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $348,527,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.21.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $194.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of -246.28 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

