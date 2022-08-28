Crown Advisors Management Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Century Communities comprises about 4.5% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Century Communities worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 2.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. 289,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,105. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.85. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.07.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also

