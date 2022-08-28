Crown Advisors Management Inc. Increases Position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Stratus Properties accounts for about 2.3% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Stratus Properties worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,199,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,424 shares in the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratus Properties in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Stratus Properties in the first quarter worth about $582,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRS stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 19,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. Stratus Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

