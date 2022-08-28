Crown Advisors Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of BigCommerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $519,830.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $158,173.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $519,830.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,720. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

BIGC stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.78.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.