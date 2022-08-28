Crown Advisors Management Inc. Reduces Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lessened its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. LGI Homes accounts for approximately 1.7% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

In related news, Director Ryan Edone purchased 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGI Homes Stock Down 4.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

LGIH stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 140,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.65. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $165.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 14.67%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

