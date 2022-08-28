Crown (CRW) Trading 34.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CRW) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $444,140.70 and $168.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,418,082 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

