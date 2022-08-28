CumRocket Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One CumRocket coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. CumRocket has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $27,692.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CumRocket has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001676 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00831296 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CumRocket Profile
CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.
Buying and Selling CumRocket
