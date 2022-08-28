Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 187.1% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:CYTH opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.56. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.30.
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 746.00%.
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
