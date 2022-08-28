Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Up 25.3% in August

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the July 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

DSKIF stock remained flat at $28.35 during trading on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35.

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

