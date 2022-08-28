Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,669 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $280.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

