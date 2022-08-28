dAppstore (DAPPX) Trading Down 8.5% This Week

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. One dAppstore coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. dAppstore has a total market cap of $138,574.80 and approximately $118,657.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dAppstore has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About dAppstore

dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,350,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore.

dAppstore Coin Trading

