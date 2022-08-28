Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.4 %

DAR stock opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,875 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,274,000 after buying an additional 1,120,368 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,764,000 after buying an additional 521,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 17.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after buying an additional 432,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

