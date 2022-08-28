Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,927.00

Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, Darwinia Crab Network has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Darwinia Crab Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Darwinia Crab Network has a market cap of $2.09 million and $9,927.00 worth of Darwinia Crab Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 591.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.02142576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00845588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Darwinia Crab Network

Darwinia Crab Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork.

Buying and Selling Darwinia Crab Network

