DecentBet (DBET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35,941.43

DecentBet (DBET) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $35,941.43 and $66.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00129618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00083756 BTC.

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

