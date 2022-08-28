Deeper Network (DPR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.54 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $21.29 million and $1.54 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00832640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Deeper Network Coin Trading

